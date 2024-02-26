Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) is Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPGFree Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,880 shares during the quarter. Galapagos makes up 9.2% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of Galapagos worth $27,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 44.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 735.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Galapagos by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLPG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

GLPG traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $36.58. 120,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.27. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $45.21.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

