Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $36.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.27. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $45.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Galapagos by 83.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

