Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $10.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 541,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,363 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics



Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

