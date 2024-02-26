FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Stock Position Lowered by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,553,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,713 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June makes up about 11.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $46,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 151.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 3.0% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 3.7% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 123.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

GJUN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.87. 1,458,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,215. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.