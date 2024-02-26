FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75, Briefing.com reports. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.99. 2,269,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,723. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Earnings History for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

