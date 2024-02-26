Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $92.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.18. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $93.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.