Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of FDP opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.54. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,267,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

