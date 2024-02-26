Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,906 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Capital One Financial lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.9 %

FTNT stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

