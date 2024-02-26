Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading 10.8% Higher

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 841,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,540,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.77.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Fluence Energy’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

