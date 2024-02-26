Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 521,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 95,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

