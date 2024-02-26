FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 7,658 shares.The stock last traded at $68.92 and had previously closed at $68.93.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $565.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $64.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,210,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

