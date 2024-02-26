Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 2.1 %
Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
