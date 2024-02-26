Flare (FLR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $129.61 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. Flare has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and $129.61 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 34,662,364,596 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 34,647,854,037.49174 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.04584651 USD and is up 15.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $75,899,856.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

