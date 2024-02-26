Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Shares Sold by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC trimmed its position in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 750,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,855 shares during the quarter. Flame Acquisition accounts for 1.3% of Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Flame Acquisition were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flame Acquisition by 140,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,029,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flame Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLME traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. 94,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

