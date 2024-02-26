Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MHCUF opened at $17.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $18.85.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
