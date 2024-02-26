FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstEnergy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:FE opened at $37.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 90.61%.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FirstEnergy
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.