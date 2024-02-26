FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after buying an additional 3,756,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,188,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,804,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,439,000 after buying an additional 1,339,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

