First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.61.

Shares of FM opened at C$12.42 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.78. The company has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

