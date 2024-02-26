First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCP opened at $22.06 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

