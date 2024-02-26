First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCOGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.3 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

