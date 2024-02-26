First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Busey currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get First Busey alerts:

View Our Latest Report on First Busey

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 44.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $455,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $52,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,219.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $455,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $615,807 and have sold 14,860 shares valued at $338,075. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 1,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Busey by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Busey in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.