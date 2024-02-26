Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.20% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FVAL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 107,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.