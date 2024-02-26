Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,331 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.12. 267,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,105. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

