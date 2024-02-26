Fidelity National Information Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 9,826 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 142% compared to the average volume of 4,052 call options.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $66.01. 3,116,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,967. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

