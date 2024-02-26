Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.430-$2.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.66-$4.76 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $64.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

