Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.430-$2.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.66-$4.76 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $138,028,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,464 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

