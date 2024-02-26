Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services updated its Q1 guidance to $0.94-$0.97 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.66-$4.76 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $64.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $138,028,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

