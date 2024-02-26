Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Insider Acquires £39,959.66 in Stock

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) insider Clare Brady purchased 8,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.22) per share, with a total value of £39,959.66 ($50,314.35).

Fidelity Asian Values Stock Performance

Fidelity Asian Values stock opened at GBX 498.50 ($6.28) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 498.26. Fidelity Asian Values has a one year low of GBX 473.73 ($5.96) and a one year high of GBX 536 ($6.75). The stock has a market cap of £357.52 million, a PE ratio of 906.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Fidelity Asian Values alerts:

About Fidelity Asian Values

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Asian Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Asian Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.