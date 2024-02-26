Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Insider Acquires £39,959.66 in Stock

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) insider Clare Brady purchased 8,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.22) per share, with a total value of £39,959.66 ($50,314.35).
Fidelity Asian Values Stock Performance
Fidelity Asian Values stock opened at GBX 498.50 ($6.28) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 498.26. Fidelity Asian Values has a one year low of GBX 473.73 ($5.96) and a one year high of GBX 536 ($6.75). The stock has a market cap of £357.52 million, a PE ratio of 906.36 and a beta of 0.57.
About Fidelity Asian Values
