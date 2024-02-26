FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,390. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $190.83 and a twelve month high of $285.53.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.