Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Toronado Partners LLC

Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares during the period. Fabrinet accounts for approximately 13.2% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Toronado Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Fabrinet worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.03. The stock had a trading volume of 108,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $229.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. Northland Securities cut Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

