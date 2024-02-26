Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after buying an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,091,400 shares of company stock worth $217,616,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,225,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,985,932. The stock has a market cap of $413.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

