Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 32.0% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 101,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 115,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 75.8% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,225,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,985,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $413.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,091,400 shares of company stock worth $217,616,420 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

