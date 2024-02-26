Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 67.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

EE opened at $13.77 on Monday. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

