Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Shares Acquired by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,139 shares during the quarter. Exagen comprises approximately 1.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 7.14% of Exagen worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exagen by 66.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 30.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of XGN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,158. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Exagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

