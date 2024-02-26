Everscale (EVER) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $79.19 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $79.19 million and $316,637.95 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,105,172,220 coins and its circulating supply is 1,960,079,460 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

