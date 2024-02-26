Evercore ISI Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $441.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $368.00 to $441.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $349.78.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of BLD stock opened at $411.34 on Friday. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $414.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.51.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 59.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 127.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 634.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

