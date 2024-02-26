Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 26th (BEI.UN, BRO, CAR.UN, CG, CHR, CIX, CRR.UN, DCBO, DIV, DSV)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 26th:

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$82.00 to C$87.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)

had its price target increased by CIBC from C$74.50 to C$81.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$81.00 to C$86.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$89.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$77.50 to C$82.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.50 to C$60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$62.00. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.30 to C$3.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$95.00 to C$100.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$77.00 to C$82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $65.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$3.30 to C$2.65.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $14.50 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$63.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$73.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$19.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$41.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00. TD Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$8.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 850 ($10.70) to GBX 825 ($10.39). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.25 to C$8.50.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$3.75. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$119.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$129.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$56.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $78.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.04) to GBX 475 ($5.98). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$18.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

