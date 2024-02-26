Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.25% from the company’s previous close.
EQX has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.20 to C$7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.01.
In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$58,347.24. In other Equinox Gold news, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$28,238.86. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$58,347.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,497 shares of company stock valued at $347,416.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
