Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.25% from the company’s previous close.

EQX has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.20 to C$7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.01.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Equinox Gold

EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$58,347.24. In other Equinox Gold news, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$28,238.86. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$58,347.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,497 shares of company stock valued at $347,416.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.