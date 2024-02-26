Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 66,404 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66,404 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of Chemours worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 5,257.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 39.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.31%.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

