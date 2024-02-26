Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 484,408 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 484,408 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after buying an additional 191,511 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 92,966 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $11.22 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 541.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

