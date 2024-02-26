Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,683 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Intel by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Intel by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,108,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,416,000 after acquiring an additional 248,822 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Intel by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,685,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $131,029,000 after acquiring an additional 361,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Intel by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 114,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 110.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

