Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fabrinet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $199.12 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $229.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

