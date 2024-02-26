Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ESAB by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ESAB by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,636 shares of company stock worth $1,031,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Up 0.7 %

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB stock opened at $94.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

