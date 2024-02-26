Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $6.40 Million in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 128,880 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 113.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $61.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOH

About Bank of Hawaii

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.