Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,411 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $208.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

