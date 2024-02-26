Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.06 Million Stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $487.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

