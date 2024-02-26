Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 168,541 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,541 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Ichor worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 450.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 400,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,093,000 after buying an additional 265,677 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after buying an additional 253,478 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Ichor Stock Down 2.9 %

ICHR stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

