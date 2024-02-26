Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 27,984 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Amcor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Amcor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

