Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $102.50 on Monday. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

