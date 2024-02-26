Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.82.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Entergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99. Entergy has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.