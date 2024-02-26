Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENTG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.80.

Get Entegris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Stock Down 2.0 %

ENTG opened at $132.54 on Thursday. Entegris has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.65.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,327,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,862,000 after purchasing an additional 101,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Entegris by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,458,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,137 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after purchasing an additional 536,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.